< >

OUR MISSION

Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

OUR IMPACT IN THE MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER

With your help, we’re having a real impact against breast cancer. Find out how your donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.

WHERE DO OUR PROCEEDS GO?

Community News

Survivor Story – Keydra

Keydra was not your average 28-year-old. She had just opened a business, and was in the middle of a very busy time in her life….

SUSAN G. KOMEN® ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION IN 2017 FUNDING FOR 98 NEW BREAST CANCER RESEARCH GRANTS, WITH FOCUS ON AGGRESSIVE AND METASTATIC CANCERS

Texas Researchers Receive $3,339,228 in Research Funding DALLAS – September 26, 2017 – Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced 2017….

SEE ALL NEWS

Komen Spotlight

LIVING WITH METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Any diagnosis of breast cancer can be shocking — but none more so than a diagnosis of metastatic cancer, the most advanced stage of breast cancer. – Read More

 Highlighting Breast Cancer Disparities Among African-American Women

Overall, white women are slightly more likely to get breast cancer, but African-American women are more likely to die from it. – Read More

SHOP KOMEN

Shop Komen SHOPKOMEN.COM

Partners and Sponsors

Go to Top